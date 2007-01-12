Time for a Switch…
I love paranormal stories. LOVE them. I’ve been paranormal obsessed ever since I was a kid. And, in the past when I’ve written my tales, well, my paranormal characters were the “good” guys. For example, when I wrote my Call of the Wolf trilogy for Red Sage Publishing (insert hyperlink: http://www.redsagepub.com/), the heroes in my three novellas were werewolves. Sure, they had more than a bit of the beast in them, but they were also honorable men. Dedicated. Strong.
When I wrote “New Year’s Bites” for the A RED HOT NEW YEAR (Avon Red) anthology, I knew I wanted to try something different. So, I switched up the roles of my paranormal characters. The werewolf became the villain of the piece—he’s an obsessive and dangerous character who bites the heroine, Anna Summers, and sets her on a brand new (and scary path) for her life. The hero of my story, Jon York, well, he’s still certainly a “good” guy, but he has more than his share of dark secrets, too.
After Anna is bitten, the fierce instincts of the wolf begin to consume her. Passion, need, savage hunger—she’s nearly overwhelmed by the feelings and desires coursing through her. But Jon isn’t about to leave Anna to face the fury of her transition alone. He sticks by her side, protects her, and convinces Anna that a walk on the wild side, with him, is just what she has been needing…
If you’d like to read an excerpt (insert hyperlink: http://www.cynthiaeden.com/books/new-years-bites/#excerpt) from “New Year’s Bites” please visit my website at http://www.cynthiaeden.com/. I’m also hosting a New Year’s Party Contest in conjunction with the release of A RED HOT NEW YEAR, so, if you’d like the chance to win a New Year’s Party Pack with supplies (party hats, tiaras, noise makers) for 50 people, then stop by my website for your chance to win!
Happy reading!
Cynthia Eden
http://www.cynthiaeden.com/
When I wrote “New Year’s Bites” for the A RED HOT NEW YEAR (Avon Red) anthology, I knew I wanted to try something different. So, I switched up the roles of my paranormal characters. The werewolf became the villain of the piece—he’s an obsessive and dangerous character who bites the heroine, Anna Summers, and sets her on a brand new (and scary path) for her life. The hero of my story, Jon York, well, he’s still certainly a “good” guy, but he has more than his share of dark secrets, too.
After Anna is bitten, the fierce instincts of the wolf begin to consume her. Passion, need, savage hunger—she’s nearly overwhelmed by the feelings and desires coursing through her. But Jon isn’t about to leave Anna to face the fury of her transition alone. He sticks by her side, protects her, and convinces Anna that a walk on the wild side, with him, is just what she has been needing…
If you’d like to read an excerpt (insert hyperlink: http://www.cynthiaeden.com/books/new-years-bites/#excerpt) from “New Year’s Bites” please visit my website at http://www.cynthiaeden.com/. I’m also hosting a New Year’s Party Contest in conjunction with the release of A RED HOT NEW YEAR, so, if you’d like the chance to win a New Year’s Party Pack with supplies (party hats, tiaras, noise makers) for 50 people, then stop by my website for your chance to win!
Happy reading!
Cynthia Eden
http://www.cynthiaeden.com/
<< Home