Have I mentioned how much I love visiting at The Idea Boutique? Because I sure do love this place. I love finding out just how authors created their stories…Today, well, I’m going to talk about where I received the inspiration for my latest Red Sage release, “Caged Wolf” in SECRETS, VOLUME 21: PRIMAL HEAT. “Caged Wolf” is actually the last installment in my Call of the Wolf trilogy for Red Sage. As the name implies, “Caged Wolf” is most definitely a werewolf tale, and the inspiration for this story came from the old Beast of Gevaudan tale.For anyone not familiar with the Beast…in the 1700s, a wolf-like creature terrorized the French countryside—attacking and killing in a blood-thirsty rampage.When I think of werewolves, I always think of the Beast, so, when I was creating the heroes for my trilogy, I decided the men (werewolves) would hail from France. However, these men wouldn’t be vicious killers like the Beast (because that wouldn’t make them good hero material, now, would it?); instead, they would be strong and brave—and they would police their society of wolves…making certain no rampages occurred.In “Caged Wolf,” my hero, Alerac La Morte, is used to protecting his pack, but he is caught completely off-guard when he comes face to face with his mate—and realizes that the woman destined to be his actually harbors a deep-rooted hatred for his kind. But, hey, no one ever said love and happy endings were supposed to come easily, right?Happy Holidays!Cynthia Eden